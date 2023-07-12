This foundational course will strengthen your understanding of AWS Services. The instructors will teach basic topics regarding computing, networking, storage, database, monitoring, security, serverless, containers, databases, and cost optimization. We will map AWS Services and features to different technical roles in cloud computing. For example, the instructors will provide an overview of Amazon S3 from the perspective of a Solutions Architect, a Security Analyst and a Data Scientist, highlighting and explaining the top features that these roles will use.
AWS Services Overview for IT Professionals
Identify AWS services and features for compute, networking, storage, databases, analytics, monitoring, cost optimization, and security.
Differentiate between core AWS services.
This week covers the foundations of the AWS Cloud infrastructure. You'll learn about various compute, networking, and storage offerings on AWS. You'll also review each offering through the lenses of different IT professions.
This week, you'll learn about the various storage options on AWS, and how to select the best storage options based on various use cases. You'll also explore the key differences between relational and nonrelational (NoSQL) databases, in addition to assessing the encryption, performance, and monitoring capabilities of file systems.
This week, you'll explore monitoring, cost optimization, and security offerings on AWS. First, you'll learn about monitoring services that collect, access, and analyze your cloud operations. Then, you'll compare cost-management tools and determine the lowest-cost service or method so you can optimize your environment for cost. Finally, at the end of this week, you'll dive into cloud security by learning about the AWS shared responsibility model. You'll also learn how to compare the various AWS security services, and identify the services that you could use to enhance cloud security.
