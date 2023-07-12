Amazon Web Services
AWS Services Overview for IT Professionals
Amazon Web Services

AWS Services Overview for IT Professionals

This course is part of Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rafael Lopes
Alex G.
Oksana Hoeckele

Instructors: Rafael Lopes

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(16 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify AWS services and features for compute, networking, storage, databases, analytics, monitoring, cost optimization, and security.

  • Differentiate between core AWS services.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(16 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This week covers the foundations of the AWS Cloud infrastructure. You'll learn about various compute, networking, and storage offerings on AWS. You'll also review each offering through the lenses of different IT professions.

What's included

8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

This week, you'll learn about the various storage options on AWS, and how to select the best storage options based on various use cases. You'll also explore the key differences between relational and nonrelational (NoSQL) databases, in addition to assessing the encryption, performance, and monitoring capabilities of file systems.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 quiz1 plugin

This week, you'll explore monitoring, cost optimization, and security offerings on AWS. First, you'll learn about monitoring services that collect, access, and analyze your cloud operations. Then, you'll compare cost-management tools and determine the lowest-cost service or method so you can optimize your environment for cost. Finally, at the end of this week, you'll dive into cloud security by learning about the AWS shared responsibility model. You'll also learn how to compare the various AWS security services, and identify the services that you could use to enhance cloud security.

What's included

8 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 plugin

Instructors

Rafael Lopes
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses149,140 learners

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 16

4.9

16 reviews

  • 5 stars

    93.75%

  • 4 stars

    6.25%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

NS
5

Reviewed on Jul 11, 2023

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions