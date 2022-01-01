- Compute
- Cloud Computing Security
- AWS cloud
- Networking
- Storage
- aws
- Information Privacy
- Cloud Management
- security
- Cloud Applications
- AWS Lambda
- Amazon Lex
What you will learn
You will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply key AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases.
Foundational security concepts, including basic concepts such as "least privilege" and the "Shared Responsibility Model."
Detective controls, including Amazon CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS Config.
Encryption of data at rest, in motion, and best practices for how to store data within and between various AWS services.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Are you in a technical role and want to learn the fundamentals of AWS? Do you aspire to have a job or career as a cloud developer, architect, or in an operations role? If so, AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is an ideal way to start. This course was designed for those at the beginning of their cloud-learning journey - no prior knowledge of cloud computing or AWS products and services required!
AWS Fundamentals: Addressing Security Risk
Welcome to AWS Fundamentals: Addressing Security Risk!
AWS Fundamentals: Migrating to the Cloud
This four week course focuses on migrating workloads to AWS. We will focus on analyzing your current environment, planning your migration, AWS services that are commonly used during your migration, and the actual migration steps.
AWS Fundamentals: Building Serverless Applications
This course will introduce you to Amazon Web Services (AWS) serverless architecture. Through demonstrations and hands-on exercises you'll learn skills in building and deploying serverless solutions.
Instructors
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
