Hands-on with AWS for IT Professionals

This course gets hands-on by teaching how to create a new AWS Account, create an Administrative User, and explore the AWS Free Tier. Students can then follow demonstration and explainer videos containing on how AWS Services can combine to create solutions that can be useful in real-life scenarios. The scenarios are grouped into three major categories: Data, Operations, and Architecture. In the data scenario, the instructors will show how a Machine Learning solution automatically redacts PII (Personal Identifiable Information) when data gets retrieved from an Amazon S3 bucket. In the Operations scenario, the instructors will show how to configure billing alerts. In the Architecture scenario, the instructors will demonstrate the usage of Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Network) to fix a network topology needing a private subnet for sensitive workloads while embracing Multiple Availability Zones for higher resiliency.
What you'll learn
Describe how Cloud expertise can help building solutions in real life scenarios
Learn about AWS Account Creation, AWS Free-Tier with hands-on demonstrations.
Identify common patterns and demands for data analysis, solutions architecture and operational scenarios.
2 quizzes
This week, you'll explore the practical aspects of using AWS, such as creating an AWS account and setting up billing information. You'll also navigate the AWS Management Console, including identifying your account ID, Region, and AWS services. Finally, you'll create an administrative user in AWS IAM Identity Center, and learn why it's essential that you create delegated users for different tasks instead of using the account root user.
5 videos4 readings1 quiz2 plugins
This week focuses on the next steps you can take to continue learning about the AWS Cloud. First, you’ll be introduced to scenarios and hands-on activities for data analysis, solutions architecture, and operational scenarios. You'll then explore the various resources you can use to continue your AWS Cloud education, such as AWS documentation, additional training, and certifications.
10 videos1 reading1 quiz1 plugin
