Whether you are starting out or looking for a career change, the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate prepares you for a variety of jobs in public accounting, private industry, government, and non-profit organizations—and for the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. If you are detail-oriented and passionate about solving clients’ problems, this program is for you. You’ll gain a foundational understanding of accounting principles and an introduction to QuickBooks Online through hands-on practice working with real-world accounting scenarios. Upon completion, you’ll be ready to take the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. With this certification, you will be qualified to apply for a position as a bookkeeper at Intuit QuickBooks Live or anywhere in the field. To learn more, visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/intuit. Build a foundation of bookkeeping concepts and accounting measurement. Learn how to work through the phases of the accounting cycle to produce key financial statements. Practice interpreting and analyzing financial statements to make key business decisions. You will need access to spreadsheet software (Excel, Google Sheets, Numbers or the equivalent) for some activities in this course. No previous accounting or bookkeeping experience necessary. Disclaimer: While this program aims to provide you with bookkeeping skills, completion is not a guarantee, or condition, of employment at Intuit or in the bookkeeping field.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Course 1

Course 1

Bookkeeping Basics

4.6
stars
1,569 ratings
443 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Assets in Accounting

4.2
stars
331 ratings
119 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Liabilities and Equity in Accounting

4.0
stars
197 ratings
57 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Financial Statement Analysis

4.3
stars
137 ratings
40 reviews

Offered by

Placeholder

Intuit

