- Double-Entry Bookkeeping System
- Bookkeeping
- Bank Reconciliations
- Accounting Concepts and Measurement
- Basis Of Accounting
- accounting software
- Accounting Cycle
- Creating Financial Statements
- Accounts receivable and cash receipts
- Inventory costing methods
- PP&E Accounting
- Asset Accounting
Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate
Launch your career in bookkeeping. Gain the professional skills you need to succeed in the bookkeeping field. No degree or prior experience required.
Intuit
What you will learn
Build a foundation of basic bookkeeping concepts and accounting measurement.
Learn how to work through the various phases of the accounting cycle to produce key financial statements.
Practice interpreting and analyzing financial statements to make key business decisions.
Define accounting and the concepts of accounting measurement.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
In this Professional Certificate, you will dive deep into realistic customer scenarios to apply your knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting. You’ll get to review and reconcile accounts, record business transactions, and balance books to produce key financial statements for a variety of business types.
While no degree is required, you should possess strong analytical and mathematical skills. Additionally, you should be detail-oriented and organized.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Bookkeeping Basics
This is the first course in a series of four that will give you the skills needed to start your career in bookkeeping. If you have a passion for helping clients solve problems, this course is for you. In this course, you will be introduced to the role of a bookkeeper and learn what bookkeeping professionals do every day. You will dive into the accounting concepts and terms that will provide the foundation for the next three courses. You will learn how to work your way through the accounting cycle and be able to read and produce key financial statements.
Assets in Accounting
In this second course, you will dive deeper into the world of bookkeeping and focus on accounting for assets. If you are familiar with bookkeeping basics, such as double entry accounting, you are ready for this course. You will gain an understanding of common asset types, learn how to account for inventory, calculate cost of goods sold, and work with Property, Plant, and Equipment (PP&E). Upon completing this course, you will use your new knowledge of assets to record transactions and produce financial statements for increasingly complex business situations.
Liabilities and Equity in Accounting
In this third course, you will learn about liability and equity accounts and its effect on the balance sheet. If you have mastered bookkeeping basics and understand accounting assets, you are ready to jump into Liabilities and Equity in Accounting. You will explore the various types of liability, including: current and long term, payroll, and sales tax. Additionally, you will learn about the equity portion of the accounting equation and how to account for changes in owner’s equity.
Financial Statement Analysis
In the final course of this certificate, you will apply your skills towards financial statement analysis. If you have the foundational concepts of accounting under your belt, you are ready to put them into action in this course. Here, you will learn how to reconcile different types of accounts, check for accuracy, and troubleshoot errors. Additionally, you will practice how to apply different analytical methods to key financial statements and understand how these methods inform a variety of business decisions.
Intuit
Intuit
As a global technology platform, Intuit's vision is to build the world’s largest professional network that gives tax, bookkeeping, and financial experts confidence and empowers them with intelligent tools and development paths to provide an exceptional experience to our customers and make them successful in their financial lives.
Frequently Asked Questions
