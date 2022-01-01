University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Accounting Software, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Analysis, Audit, Business Analysis, Corporate Accouting, Data Analysis, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Inventory Management, Investment Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Taxes
4.7
(663 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Balance Sheet, Finance, Financial Accounting, General Accounting, Analysis, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Cash Flow, Flow Network, Accounting, Financial Statement
4.7
(7.3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Balance Sheet, Accounting, Income, Financial Accounting, Analysis, General Accounting, Flow Network, Cash Flow, Finance, Financial Statement, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
4.8
(2.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Probability & Statistics, General Accounting, Communication, Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
4.7
(135 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Income, Budget Management, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Financial Statement, Finance, Audit
4.7
(701 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Accounting, Analysis, Decision Making, Data Analysis, Financial Statement, Business Analysis, General Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Balance Sheet, Financial Analysis
4.5
(783 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, General Accounting, Inventory Management, Investment Management, Financial Analysis, Data Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Business Analysis, Financial Statement, Financial Accounting, Finance
4.0
(28 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Business Development, Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Epidemiology, Ethics, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Statement, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Human Resources, Innovation, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(6.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Accounting, Audit, Balance Sheet, Budget Management, Change Management, Contract Management, Cost Accounting, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Statement, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Income, Leadership and Management, Management Accounting, Marketing, Product Management, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(1.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Financial reporting is the process in which companies disclose financial results and related financial information to external audiences like investors, customers, and regulators, as well as to their internal managers and employees. Financial reports provide these audiences a snapshot of the financial status of the company and how it has performed during a specific set of time.
Financial reporting in publicly-traded companies is an ongoing process, with the official public announcement of the financial results usually done in quarterly intervals during the year. However, industry analysts and other insiders are usually briefed more often during the year.
It's important to learn about financial reporting to better comprehend how revenues in a business are balanced out against the costs of running the company. When you learn about financial reporting, you will get a strong understanding of a company’s assets and liabilities, what an income statement is, how to understand a profit and loss report, and how important a cash flow statement is on a company’s financial activities.
Learning about financial reporting is an integral asset for anyone with an aptitude for numbers, mathematics, and financial accountability.
Some of the careers associated with financial reporting include accountant, financial manager, financial analyst, senior tax accountant, and controller. Many of these positions exist in large organizations, especially publicly-traded companies, as there are financial positions in order to handle the work of strict financial reporting measures.
To move into a career in financial reporting, it helps to have a background of knowledge in such areas as accounting, financial analysis, and financial management and reporting, along with more general knowledge of sales, project management, and data analytics.
When you take online courses to learn financial reporting, you will gain specific knowledge on topics like accounting analysis, financial statements, cash flow reporting, and profit and loss statements. You can become proficient in using the top financial statements common in organizations: balance sheet, income statement, and the statement of cash flows.
As you learn more about financial reporting in online courses, your interests may widen to include other areas of financial accounting and financial reporting. Understanding these subjects is integral to your accounting experience in working on an accounting team at a professional organization.