About this Course

5,775 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Financial Reporting Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Financial Reporting Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

About the Course

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Module 1: Accrual Accounting for Assets and Contingencies

6 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Accrual Accounting for Liabilities and Equity

5 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Module 3: Balance Sheet and Income Statement (including EPS)

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL REPORTING CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Financial Reporting Specialization

Financial Reporting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder