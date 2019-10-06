The Capstone is the culminating project in the Financial Reporting Specialization. You will have the opportunity to combine the concepts and techniques obtained through all the courses in this specialization (Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System, Accounting Analysis I: Measurement and Disclosure of Assets, Accounting Analysis II: Measurement and Disclosure of Liabilities, and Accounting Analysis II: Accounting for Liabilities and Equity) and apply them to a real world accounting project. The Capstone project will be 3 weeks long. You must take the Capstone project class after taking all the other courses in this Specialization.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1: Accrual Accounting for Assets and Contingencies
In this module, you will compute and record journal entries for the topics of accrual accounting, inventory and accounts receivable, investments, long-term assets, and contingencies (including year-end adjusting entries, if any) for both 20X1 and 20X2.
Module 2: Accrual Accounting for Liabilities and Equity
In this module, you will compute and record journal entries for the topics of bonds, leases, pension, Equity Transactions, and Equity-based Compensation for both 20X1 and 20X2.
Module 3: Balance Sheet and Income Statement (including EPS)
In this module, you will prepare the Balance Sheet and Income Statement for both 20X1 and 20X2 by filling in the blank journal items in the tables. You will also need to complete a peer review assignment.
I learned so much from this course. I used it as a refresher and I'm so glad I did. Some rules have changed since I initially studied accounting. Thanks.
I'm really appreciate the efforts which introduced by all team.Thank alot and god bless you all
The course is very well organized with qualified material and outstanding professors!!!
About the Financial Reporting Specialization
The Financial Reporting Specialization focuses on the role of financial accounting principles and processes in creating and reporting an organization’s financial statements. Learners who complete this specialization will be able to (1) use financial accounting principles to create and/or process an organization’s financial statements and (2) analyze financial statements to assess an organization’s financial position.
