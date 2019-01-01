Wei Li is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Accountancy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he mainly teaches financial accounting courses. His research interest is on the role of information in the capital market and within the firm (both financial and managerial) applying both analytical and empirical research approaches. His research has been published in several leading accounting journals. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from Tsinghua University, China, and a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University.