MD
Oct 6, 2019
I learned so much from this course. I used it as a refresher and I'm so glad I did. Some rules have changed since I initially studied accounting. Thanks.
MM
Nov 24, 2021
I'm really appreciate the efforts which introduced by all team.Thank alot and god bless you all
By Kostas C•
Dec 21, 2020
Instructors and remaining courses of the specialization are great but I believe this Capstone is way to difficult and contains some fundamental mistakes: a) its quizzes that need to be answered in order to take the certificate contain answers that need numbers insertion, which would be fine, if the number of possible answers was limited or the answers didn't depend on each other. With problems like pensions/leases etc which require formulas or complex calculation in order to be solved, it makes the answers prompt to mistakes/typos and due to the complexity, if someone does a mistake, he cannot easily trace it back, see where it came from and correct it. Also, in most cases answers are dependent to each other, meaning that if you do a false assumption in the begining you are unable to solve the whole quiz, which then makes you incapable of finishing the whole course/taking the specialization certificate, just due to one single mistake. I find this really unfair and irretional. b) to make things worse, the last 3 quizzes are depended on previous quizzes which means that even if you have slipped away from some mistakes in the meantime and you have normally pass the quizzes, you need to come back and face them again and solve each mistake one by one as a prerequisite for the week 3 quizzes. c) To make things even worse, except for the complex calculations and the dependecy between answers and even between quizzes, there are also continuous typos in the numbers which are given to the students in order to provide their answers, or other answers need strange roundings, which makes the whole process even harder, misleading and frustrating. In other words, I think you should either make quizzes with answers insertion which are not interdependent or change all quizzes to multiple choises. The capstone as it is, was the most difficult and confusing capstone I faced in Coursera.
By Mary R D•
Oct 7, 2019
By Elmo R C•
Jun 18, 2021
Too many errors.
By Manavi S•
Nov 2, 2019
very difficult
By Melody D H•
May 23, 2021
Not good. There is no one monitoring the discussion board to assist with any questions. I'm stuck on one part and have waited through two sessions for someone to help me and no one has answered either question I posted.
I am very disappointed and I would not recommend this specialization just because of the failure of assistance for the capstone course.
By Nazneen M•
Sep 12, 2021
Quite Disappointed with the non bortheration of Technical Accounting Standards' Upgrades & its non response from the instructor & faculty of this course.
By Muhammad E M M•
Nov 25, 2021
By Marcelo F•
Jul 28, 2020
The course is very well organized with qualified material and outstanding professors!!!
By Mobeen A•
Feb 13, 2020
Very informative and focused.