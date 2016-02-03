About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • Accounting
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Introduction and Balance Sheet

9 videos (Total 128 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Week 2: Accrual Accounting and the Income Statement

8 videos (Total 110 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

Week 3: Cash Flows

7 videos (Total 115 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Week 4: Ratio Analysis and Final Exam

5 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

