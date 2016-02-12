MM
Feb 3, 2016
I took Brian Bushee's course and found him to be one of the BEST INSTRUCTORS I'VE EVER HAD IN MY ENTIRE LIFE. If you've had trouble with accounting courses in the past, HE IS THE INSTRUCTOR FOR YOU!!!
EY
Sep 19, 2019
The course is very easy to understand, and most importantly it is fun to learn accounting! I find this course covers basic yet comprehensive contents compared to other basic accounting online courses.
By Marco C•
Feb 12, 2016
Accounting is sometimes counterintuitive and this course does not alleviate that. Expect to spend twice the recommended weekly time on the course, especially if you have no background in accounting. Expect to have to retake the quizzes multiple times to get a pass. (The scoring approach for quizzes means that getting 2 of 3 selections correct in a 5 selection question will still result in a zero score for that question.)
The lecturer tries to add humor with cartoon characters, puns and songs. This takes up valuable time that would be better spent explaining the reasons behind some of the counterintuitive aspects (e.g. a debit will increase a cash account); or offering some approaches to assist in memorizing the key equations and relationships.
The course can be completed successfully (if somewhat painfully).
Suggest you print out the quizzes before you watch the videos (Note: the questions will change each time you submit an attempt, so be ready for new questions!). The printout will let you try to identify the answers as you go. Also, make notes of equations and do your best to relate them to the entries in the spreadsheets to try and identify the impact of low level alterations on high level entries.
By Thomas A•
Jun 4, 2019
The teacher is really enthusiastic about his material, his lessons seem to cover the major notions around the topic and the overall technical quality of this course can't be critized. Thanks again :)
By Sabyasachi B•
Aug 26, 2019
A very useful course for someone without any or a little prior knowledge about financial accounting. Full of examples and math works. A helpful guide to learn the A B C of basic financial accounting.
By Purr D•
Apr 22, 2017
Stick to the fundamentals and get rid of the animations—they distract from the material. Stress the importance of learning the "grammar"—the types of accounts. Lessen the amount of "curve ball equations" and test at the introduction level to make sure we really learn the basics.
I resorted to a couple of other Accounting training web sites for supporting information on all of the topics covered here.
I really appreciated the step-by-step on the two case studies and real-world reference to the 3M annual report.
Thanks!
By Bassam M A•
Feb 4, 2018
great course simple to understand and very entertaining. i really like the idea of the virtual students they add a nice touch to the course and the instructions and provide good questions and answers
By Mary M•
Feb 4, 2016
I took Brian Bushee's course and found him to be one of the BEST INSTRUCTORS I'VE EVER HAD IN MY ENTIRE LIFE. If you've had trouble with accounting courses in the past, HE IS THE INSTRUCTOR FOR YOU!!!
By Lori K•
Mar 17, 2019
First - what I liked:
Prof. Bushee was a great professor. I appreciated all the pdf slides that accompanied the course, those made it much easier to study.
What I didn't like:
It was a tremendous amount of material to cover in a short time. As I was going through each week, I felt I was understanding, but when I got to the final (part 1), I had so much difficulty. This tells me that while I understood each component, when they were combined, I was slightly lost. (and I say this as someone with a masters in engineering, so numbers are not an issue for me). I think a better overview of how all the financial statements fit together would have been helpful. It also occurs to me that for someone like myself who really just needs an overview (will never work as an accountant, but want to be able to read/analyze financial statements, this may have been too much information.
By darzon c•
May 21, 2017
This class felt rushed. Certain sections should have been longer. For example explaining in more depth how one determines what is categorized as an asset or an expense. Some sort of reading material probably would have been helpful for a better understanding of the basics and terminology. I would have preferred longer lectures with (non-graded) practice quizzed for the week rather than spend so much time in the lectures doing examples.
The wording on the quizzes and exams felt very unclear and confusing. The chart based quizzes and exams were some times difficult to read because it was clear that one line item was a subtotal of another the above items and sometimes it wasn't clear on how many of the above items it included.
Still a good class overall but required a lot of researching (and learning from other videos online) to achieve to complete this course. If I have to learn from somewhere else than there is something off with the course. Otherwise why should I pay to attain certificates here.
By Alex K•
Apr 3, 2019
course content and case examples are very old (5+ years) by the time I completed the course
By Sophie R•
May 17, 2018
The way the material was taught was very dry. I wish there had been many more practical examples. The tests were the best time to really put the material into practice, but there were so few explanations for the answers that it was hard to learn from them. Especially after Week 4, when all that was left was the final quiz and there were zero explanations for the answers, making it really hard to learn from. I just think the material should have been put into more practical accounting terms.
By Abhishek A•
Jun 15, 2019
Financial Accounting made fun. Wow
By Emily Y•
Sep 20, 2019
The course is very easy to understand, and most importantly it is fun to learn accounting! I find this course covers basic yet comprehensive contents compared to other basic accounting online courses.
By Koh J L•
Jul 16, 2018
The professor made lectures fun and easier to digest, and the hands-on case studies are good practice to cement the lessons taught. Will definitely recommend to people who want to learn accounting!
By Leila d K•
Jan 25, 2016
I found the first few weeks challenging but interesting and I was learning a lot. Then, in week 3 the course content just seemed to take a huge leap in terms of complexity, and in my opinion it's a bit of a jump for an introductory course!
By Alana C•
Feb 22, 2018
Was pretty confusing and even though there were good examples, the basic information in the notes seemed a bit light. Also very focused on the US system.
By Katrina J•
Aug 11, 2017
The videos went so fast that I found myself replaying parts and still not understanding what was being said. I have always been a very high achieving student and I was barely a
By Toria K•
Oct 18, 2016
I HAVE COMPLETED THE COURSE AND STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY CERTIFICATE
By Ali A•
Aug 17, 2019
Very dry presentation, even cartoons are not funny or engaging,
Suggesting to check out "Accounting stuff" on the youtube, to see how a good and artful presentation makes learning accounting easy and fun.
By Tyrel B•
May 31, 2017
Not a fan of the animated video presentations, could have expanded on the vocabulary and concepts.
By Brent C•
Feb 8, 2017
Ironically it seemed not very linear for an accounting course. Those cartoons have to go.
By Osama M A•
Jul 24, 2018
hello my opinion don't use animation part again
Thanks
By Eric H•
Feb 25, 2018
The info is good, but it's painful to watch the videos.
By Abhay G•
Sep 18, 2019
It keeps getting boring after every video.
By Nadia K•
Jun 16, 2016
Really don't think I learned about accounting after this course. The "virtual students" were distracting, as were the attempts at humour. I came in not knowing much about accounting and don't feel like I left knowing much more.
By Barnabas W•
Mar 23, 2020
The course was boring and not very engaging. I can see it was trying to be fun but the virtual classmates made me cringe. Maybe they wouldn't be so bad if you had used real voices.