About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use journal entries to record transactions and prepare and use t-accounts to summarize transactions recorded during an accounting period

  • The three most commonly used financial statements and how they fit together

  • How to prepare these financial statements based on transactions recorded during an accounting period

  • How to draw basic conclusions about a company's financial health

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • Accounting
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(12,013 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Financial Accounting, the Financial Statements, and the Balance Sheet

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Recording Transactions

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Income Statement, Revenue and Expense Transactions, and Adjusting Entries

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Statement of Cash Flows, Financial Statement Preparation

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 108 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FUNDAMENTALS

About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business

Frequently Asked Questions

