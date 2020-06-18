This course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, will teach you the tools you'll need to understand the fundamentals of financial accounting. Concise videos, the financial records of a small business, and "your turn" activities guide you through the three most commonly used financial statements: the Balance Sheet, the Income Statement, and the Statement of Cash Flows. Beyond recording transactions, you'll learn how to prepare these financial statements, and read and analyze them to draw basic conclusions about a company's financial health.
This course is part of the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
What you will learn
How to use journal entries to record transactions and prepare and use t-accounts to summarize transactions recorded during an accounting period
The three most commonly used financial statements and how they fit together
How to prepare these financial statements based on transactions recorded during an accounting period
How to draw basic conclusions about a company's financial health
Skills you will gain
- Financial Accounting
- Accounting
- Financial Statement
- Balance Sheet
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Financial Accounting, the Financial Statements, and the Balance Sheet
During this first week, we’ll learn about the context for financial accounting, including the informational role it plays for both internal and external audiences. We’ll explain accounting standards, which ensure financial information is conveyed clearly and effectively. Finally, we’ll describe the three primary financial statements as part of a recurring accounting process, called the accounting cycle, and then dive into one of those statements: the Balance Sheet (BS).
Introduction to Recording Transactions
After learning about the Balance Sheet, we’re ready to move on to using journal entries to record transactions, then t-accounts to summarize transactions recorded during an accounting period. We’ll apply those tools to record transactions for a fictional startup company, The Garden Spot, during its first year of operations (TGS Year 1). As we go along, we’ll also evaluate the effect of transactions on the balance sheet equation to ensure it remains balanced.
The Income Statement, Revenue and Expense Transactions, and Adjusting Entries
Now that we’ve learned the fundamentals of recording transactions, we’re ready to dive into another financial statement: the Income Statement (IS). After learning about the Income Statement, we’ll record revenue and expense transactions, and summarize these transactions in a special account. Finally, we'll record adjusting entries in accordance with accrual accounting, prior to the preparation of the financial statements.
The Statement of Cash Flows, Financial Statement Preparation
After learning about the Income Statement, revenue and expense transactions, and adjusting entries, we’re ready to move on to preparing our end-of-period financial statements. We’ll prepare the Income Statement and Balance Sheet based on the transactions that have been recorded. Then, we’ll dive into the Statement of Cash Flows (SCF) and learn how to prepare that financial statement. Finally, we’ll briefly discuss closing entries, since we've been preparing them as we've been going along!
Reviews
- 5 stars85.48%
- 4 stars12.67%
- 3 stars1.10%
- 2 stars0.41%
- 1 star0.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FUNDAMENTALS
Some transactions need more clarifications. Such as cash flow statement transaction was a little bit complicated to understand. But generally, this course is pretty good for beginners
Its what I was looking for in taking this course. Rigorous, yet most beneficial. Prof Lynn is an outstanding instructor; she explains things super well from the very basic principles.
Just amazing! The lecturer is the best i have ever encountered in coursera! Thank you so much for making this enjoyable! Hoping to join all other courses in this specialization as well!!!
Excellent way of teaching by the professor.Excellent course . I learnt all the basic terminologies related to finance.Luyaan's pedagogy is classic and very explicable... thank you coursera
About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Growing a business needs a dynamic set of skills, ranging from leadership, employee management, strategy, planning, finance, accounting, ethics, accountability, and profitability.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.