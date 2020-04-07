About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Different types of costs and how they are represented graphically

  • Cost-volume-profit analyses to answer questions around breaking even and generating profit

  • How to calculate and allocate overhead rates within both traditional and activity-based cost allocation systems

  • How to distinguish costs and benefits that are relevant from those that are irrelevant for a given management decision

Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING AND COST BEHAVIOR

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

COST-VOLUME-PROFIT ANALYSIS

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

COST ALLOCATION

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

RELEVANT COSTS AND BENEFITS

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 64 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING FUNDAMENTALS

