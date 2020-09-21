About this Course

Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • Decision-Making
  • Management Accounting
  • Financial Statement
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to accounting

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Financial reports

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Management accounting

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Long-term decision making

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

