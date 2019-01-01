Deborah Agostino is lecturer in Management and Organizations at Politecnico di Milano (B.Sc in Computing Systems Engineering). She is also lecturer in Management Accounting and Control at MIP (the Business School of Politecnico di Milano) where she teaches in international MBA courses. She received a B.Sc. in Management Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in 2006, a Master and PhD in Management Engineering in the same university respectively in 2008 and 2012. In 2011, she was visiting scholar at the Edinburgh business school, developing skills on accounting in the private and the public sphere. She researches management accounting (i.e. performance management) in organizational networks. This topic has been largely investigated during the three years of the Ph.D cycle, with a specific focus on the organizational network for the provision of the local public transport. Recently, she has developed a new field of research on accounting in the social media era. This area addresses the usage of social technologies by local administrations to engage with citizens, with a specific attention to the measurement issue and the impact of social media on the management control cycle.