Fundação Instituto de Administração
Financial Accounting
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Financial Accounting

This course is part of Data & Finance for the future Specialization

Taught in English

Felipe Garrán

Instructor: Felipe Garrán

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Interpret the main financial statements and reports

  • Understand business performance across time

  • Evaluate company results and peer comparison

  • Use financial ratios to diagnose the company's economic status

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

17 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data & Finance for the future Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In week1, we will cover an introduction to the balance sheet as business’ picture, focusing on accounting and its users and how a balance sheet is built. Next, we go on to understand the income and cash flow statements as business movies focusing on their principal accounts. Finally, we integrate the 4 statements using a restaurant as example.

What's included

8 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 plugin

In week 2, we will cover: company’s financial condition and performance across time (horizontal analysis) and to a base amount (vertical analysis); margin – a profitability measure; EBIT and EBITDA (the income provided by the company’s business, the operating result); net income (the results for the company's shareholders); tax shield.

What's included

8 videos4 quizzes

In week 3 we will better understand the balance sheet and important analyses we can perform with its data: liquidity ratios; receivables and inventories ratios; operational and financial liabilities; working capital; and cash cycle.

What's included

7 videos4 quizzes

In week 4 we will discuss cash flow analysis, covering: cash flow from operations; cash flow from investing; cash flow from financing.

What's included

6 videos4 quizzes1 plugin

In week 5 we will put everything together and perform a step-by-step analysis.

What's included

9 videos2 readings

Instructor

Felipe Garrán
Fundação Instituto de Administração
1 Course209 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Recommended if you're interested in Finance

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Finance? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions