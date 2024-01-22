Fundação Instituto de Administração
Data & Finance for the future Specialization
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Data & Finance for the future Specialization

A Specialization for Strategic Financial Insights. Master the Intersection of Finance and Data Analysis.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto
Roberto Dumas Damas
Raphael Gondo

Instructors: Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(20 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(20 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Fundação Instituto de Administração
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Macroeconomics for Business Management

Course 113 hours4.8 (360 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Concept of Gross Domestic Product, why it is crucial for your business plan as it is also considered to be the income of the country

  • Components of the Gross Domestic Product: consumption, investments, government, exports, imports and Keynes multiplier

  • Monetary Policy, Balance of Payments, and Real Exchange Rate

Skills you'll gain

Category: Macroeconomic analysis

Financial Accounting

Course 217 hours

What you'll learn

  • Interpret the main financial statements and reports

  • Understand business performance across time

  • Evaluate company results and peer comparison

  • Use financial ratios to diagnose the company's economic status

Skills you'll gain

Category: Financial Accounting
Category: Financial Analysis

Data Analysis for Business

Course 321 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Analytics

Valuation & Strategic Finance

Course 416 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Finance
Category: Valuation Models

Instructors

Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto
Fundação Instituto de Administração
1 Course193 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Finance? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions