Raphael Akira Gondo, 33, works as a quantitative trader in the treasury of BTG Pactual and has a doctorate in business economics at Insper, in the Finance line. His doctoral thesis is about asset pricing using social network models (graphs). He worked as a professor / monitor of Asset Pricing for the academic doctorate in Economics, the professional master's degree in Economics at Insper, and Valuation in the International MBA at FIA / Coursera. He graduated in Economics at USP and studied Law at USP for two years. He worked as a portfolio manager at Santander Asset Management (SAM), in quantitative research at BTG Pactual at the proprietary interest and currency desk, in company research at SAM, HSI and SFA Investimentos, and in equity sales-trading at Citibank. He worked voluntarily at Litro de Luz, as national director of People & Management and other roles. He passed CFA level II in 2016.