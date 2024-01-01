Raphael Gondo

PhD in Finance

Bio

Raphael Akira Gondo, 33, works as a quantitative trader in the treasury of BTG Pactual and has a doctorate in business economics at Insper, in the Finance line. His doctoral thesis is about asset pricing using social network models (graphs). He worked as a professor / monitor of Asset Pricing for the academic doctorate in Economics, the professional master's degree in Economics at Insper, and Valuation in the International MBA at FIA / Coursera. He graduated in Economics at USP and studied Law at USP for two years. He worked as a portfolio manager at Santander Asset Management (SAM), in quantitative research at BTG Pactual at the proprietary interest and currency desk, in company research at SAM, HSI and SFA Investimentos, and in equity sales-trading at Citibank. He worked voluntarily at Litro de Luz, as national director of People & Management and other roles. He passed CFA level II in 2016.

Courses - English

Valuation & Strategic Finance

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses