Participants will develop the skills to assess the value of assets, analyze financial statements, and make strategic investment decisions. The curriculum combines theoretical frameworks with practical applications, preparing learners to excel in the dynamic field of financial valuation and management.
Valuation & Strategic Finance
This course is part of Data & Finance for the future Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
4 quizzes, 1 assignment
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this week you will be Introduced to why learners should be excited to take this course, and show the final objective of the course. Learn important references and how they use the content of this course in their activities. Discover the characters in the financial zoo.
What's included
3 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this week, you will see how to break down the points of what to buy, according Phillip Fisher and understand that a company is always competing in their numbers.
What's included
4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review
In this week, you will see the main point of performance evaluation and why cash and cashflow are importants to this.
What's included
3 videos3 readings1 quiz
In this week, you will see the importance of cashflow and understand how to deal with the structure of the cashflow statement. Also, in this week you will see how uncertainty influences the valuation and the performance evaluation of companies.
What's included
2 videos2 readings
Finally, you will practice your knowledge doing a valuation of a company.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Finance
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Finance? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.