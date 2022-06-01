Fundação Instituto de Administração
Valuation & Strategic Finance
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Valuation & Strategic Finance

This course is part of Data & Finance for the future Specialization

Taught in English

Raphael Gondo

Instructor: Raphael Gondo

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 5 modules in this course

In this week you will be Introduced to why learners should be excited to take this course, and show the final objective of the course. Learn important references and how they use the content of this course in their activities. Discover the characters in the financial zoo.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this week, you will see how to break down the points of what to buy, according Phillip Fisher and understand that a company is always competing in their numbers.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review

In this week, you will see the main point of performance evaluation and why cash and cashflow are importants to this.

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 quiz

In this week, you will see the importance of cashflow and understand how to deal with the structure of the cashflow statement. Also, in this week you will see how uncertainty influences the valuation and the performance evaluation of companies.

What's included

2 videos2 readings

Finally, you will practice your knowledge doing a valuation of a company.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Raphael Gondo
Fundação Instituto de Administração
1 Course127 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

