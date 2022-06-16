About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Module 1: Financial Spreads & Adjustments

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Introduction to Valuation Analysis and Comparable Public Companies Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Comparable Precedent Transaction Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Discounted Cash Flows

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
24 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

