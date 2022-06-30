About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Module 1: Introduction to Mergers and Acquisitions

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 30 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Leveraged Buyout Analysis

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Merger Consequences Analysis

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Overview of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
24 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder