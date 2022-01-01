Learner Reviews & Feedback for Investment Banking: M&A and Initial Public Offerings by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course focuses on examining various practical applications of the fundamental financial analysis and valuation techniques employed in the investment banking industry. Specifically, we will examine how to analyze how a private equity firm or other financial sponsor completes a leveraged buyout of a company, how a public company analyzes the impact of acquiring a company on its earnings per share, and how a company completes an initial public offering.
The course will benefit anyone who desires to increase their ability to understand and execute M&A and capital markets transactions, including (but not limited to), entrepreneurs, consultants, bankers, investors, analysts, corporate managers, marketers, strategists, and dealmakers of all types....