Investment banking is the provision of advisory-based financial services to corporations, governments, and other institutions such as public-private partnerships. In contrast to commercial banks that take deposits and lend money directly to consumers and businesses, an investment bank takes no deposits itself and instead acts as an intermediary between investors and their clients.
Important services provided by investment banks include underwriting of debt and equity securities for companies raising capital, the facilitation of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or corporate reorganizations, and project finance for infrastructure investments. These corporate finance activities, often worth millions or even billions of dollars, rely on the specialized expertise of investment banks to conduct funding requirement analysis, evaluate different financing strategies, assist with valuation and pricing of assets, and provide guidance on other critical questions.
Working in the investment banking world is highly compensated, but also requires a high level of education and many long, 80-plus hour weeks in the office. These hard-working professionals typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in business, and often a masters in business administration (MBA), and their careers typically begin with an internship.
Once they have proven themselves, they may begin working their way up as financial analysts responsible for evaluating historical and projected future performance, assessing risks, and making recommendations on financing strategies and investments. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for financial analysts in securities and other financial investments in 2018 was $101,410. Additionally, investment bankers may receive additional compensation in fees structured as a percentage of returns, potentially resulting in 7-figure incomes.
Yes, Coursera offers a wide range of online courses in business and finance, including topics relevant to investment banking careers. The Coursera platform allows you to learn remotely on a flexible schedule from top-ranked institutions like Yale University, Columbia University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
You can take individual courses, multi-course Specializations, and even complete full MBA degrees online, allowing you to pursue your education as far as you want to go. And, because Coursera allows you to learn the same material from the same faculty as on-campus students at a significantly lower tuition, you’ll be assured of getting an above-average return on your investment in your future.
The skills and experience that you might need to already have before starting to learn investment banking should involve some experience gained in either learning about banking or working in a bank. You ideally would need to learn how banking works, how lenders and creditors operate, and what goes into evaluating the risk of an investment. Other experience, perhaps, may have been gained by working in finance for a start-up company that was seeking funding. Your skills might include having strict attention to detail, a passion for the financial industry, and knowledge about investing in companies. You can gain some of this knowledge on your own, through online courses, blogs and websites, videos and podcasts, and other outlets.
The kind of people who are best suited for work that involves investment banking would be the driven, ambitious, well-connected college grads with a two-year or four-year degree in financial courses. Persons who do well at a banking internship or mastering the art of networking in financial circles or excelling at a start-up or technology company are also the kind of people best-suited for work that involves investment banking. For years, the big banks and hedge funds recruited at Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and other big universities for finance grads. Having a prestigious university name on a person’s resume may possibly lift the chances for a person to be recruited, but it’s not the only type of person to work in investment banking.
You might know if learning investment is right for you if you show an inclination to working with numbers, statistics, data, business intelligence, market research, and other brainy pursuits. To work in investment banking, you must have a strong desire to work with companies to offer advice on debt, equity, and factors impacting mergers and acquisitions. You might feel comfortable working your way up the investment banking ladder if you are also analytical, are computer literate, work well in Excel spreadsheets, and are conversant with disruptive financial practices like digital payments, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, and regulatory technology.