Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Valuation (Finance)
  • Venture Capital
  • Venture Capital Financing
  • Private Equity
Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Private Equity and Venture Capital

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Discovering Private Equity Investors: Legal Issues and Taxation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Management Of Private Equity And Venture Capital Funds

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Company Valuation And Deal Making In Private Equity Settings

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

