TP
Oct 26, 2019
Excellent content, and superb slides.\n\nPlease check the quality of the English in the slides, and also in the quiz questions. Many quiz questions were difficult to understand because of the English.
AM
Dec 3, 2015
Amazing course! Thank you very much, Stefano Caselli, for a such wonderful content and perfect presenting. I took a lot of very useful and practical information from it.\n\nI do appreciate it. Thanks!
By Sushovan J•
Nov 13, 2018
One Request : Please show Calculation if Possible by Using a Class Room Type Board and Marker.;
By Charles Z•
May 30, 2016
Too simple to be realistic
By Gary G•
Oct 5, 2016
Great overall material.
I think work needs to be done in order to improve the presentation of new concepts and vocabulary as well as the English of the speaker (and the corresponding caption).
By Francesca P•
May 3, 2020
I strongly suggest this course to everyone (either students or potential entrepreneurs) because, even if you don't have a complete and deep knowledge in Economics, it is still possible to understand the concepts. Professor Caselli is extremely clear in his explanations and the course is well organised.
By Felix T•
May 12, 2019
Very good introductory course to this complex subject. Videos are well explained and material is simple but sufficient. On the down side, I just felt that the lat module was a bit unstructured and that evaluations were not very numeric, even when a couple of modules do go into detail for numeric examples of exercises
By seah y n•
Oct 23, 2018
Great course covering a good foundation of PEI & VC (from a legal and process standpoint) and commonly-used formulas. Lecturer provided much context of the real world through interview with practicing PEIs.
By Wole O•
Jul 15, 2019
The content of the course is really helpful and touches on the very important subjects in Private Equity and Venture Capital. The delivery by the Professor Stefano Caseli is also fantastic. Thank you!
By Tanuja P•
Oct 26, 2019
By Ankit S•
Jul 4, 2017
Very good course to understand the basics. I now have a solid platform to learn more advanced topics in this field. The best aspect of the course is its structured approach of slides and information.
By Victoria K•
Mar 3, 2021
Very good course, pretty short yet very informative, covers the basics of PE and VC, explained in a very easy and accessible manner, also loved the interviews.
By Karol S•
Dec 8, 2018
Very good course. I would extend the calculation part and go slower and more specific. The exemplification is to general regarding the calculations complexity.
By Kate G•
Nov 6, 2020
Some of the questions on the quiz seem to be lost in translation and don't clearly reflect the concept being tested.
By Max T•
Mar 24, 2020
Partly interesting insides and handy on examples. However, the questions are partly hard to understand. I personally, had a hard time understanding what the actual question was. The real life examples stayed above water level i.e. you only get to see the tip of the ice berg.
The course does give a good overview over a great array of topics.
By Parameswaran C•
Jun 15, 2020
I approached the course with a lot of trepidation and excitement since, its been long number of years from the time, I obtained my multiple professional qualifications. However, read about Bocconi University and its impeccable track record and the innovative work done in the area of online teaching and student outreach. These were the singular factors that weighed. The judgement was quite "spot on" since, I was very satisfied. Mr. Stefano Caselli, the Dean for International Affairs and Professor of Finance of Università Bocconi does a splendid job and the video, with subtitles and crisp presentation makes the whole exercise seamless and of course endearing. A big thanks to all concerned. Last but not the least, a special word of appreciation for COURSERA. I look forward to equipping myself more, in the coming period.
By Malte•
Aug 28, 2018
Love the way you are even asked to write out answers and there is even someone answering on your feedback. Powerpoints to be prepared and then the Video Lectures make it perfectly easy to understand such a topic (just at week 2 atm so quiet amazed what`s still gonna come).
I really recommend first going through the Presentation slides and then take notes during his VIdeo Lectures to round it up. Thank you for this great Content, your the best :D
By Aram D B•
Jun 4, 2019
Stefano Caselli is a great professor. A friend of mine took a course with him during his masters program at SDA Bocconi and all I was told was just how good Mr. Caselli is as a professor. He teaching style is more practical than theoretical and is what most professors in this day and age lack. Would recommend this course to anyone with an interest in finance.
By Henrick F•
Jul 8, 2020
The teacher is phenomenal, and as someone who already had a notion on PE and VC, this course helped me to actually refresh and complement my previous knowledge. I believe maybe more math (financial) exercises might have been great but overall, I believe this course is fantastic.
By Benji C•
Jul 11, 2018
Great starting point to learn about Venture Capital. If you're more of a visual learner instead of auditory, I'd recommend taking more than 10 minutes to take notes on the slides, then listening to the videos at 1.25 speed.
By Gianluca M•
Jan 6, 2022
Very Useful to ice-brake in PE & VC world
By David H•
Apr 14, 2020
You can learn a lot here but more case studies would be better instead of quite a lot legal and tax stuff. Some questions in the quizz are misleading.
By Miikka P•
Oct 18, 2020
Good course overall. Great professor who speaks with a lot of energy. As a feedback: would have hoped more case studies real life examples/stories.
By Enrique B P•
Apr 27, 2018
Was a great course in the teory, but for me was a need of more practice with numbers and real cases
By Damien D•
Nov 15, 2019
Very general course, would have loved more detailed, real case example
By Himawan W•
Sep 15, 2021
The explanations provided in this course are clear, even to me who is neither an economics nor a business graduate. The most helpful part of this course is the provision of study material which can be read before watching the video lecture. With this study material, I can first imagine what the course will be like and what I will learn on the day I take the course. The excel file provided also makes it easier for me to understand calculations more quickly, which for me is very common considering I am a graduate who works in the public sector (not the business sector). Thank you for the explanation that has been given. If 1 to 10 for my knowledge of private equity and venture capital, I tend to be more daring to say that I am number 6 or 7. This course also makes me want to further deepen my knowledge of private equity and venture capital by making this as my future career.
By Leonardo A H•
Apr 15, 2020
The course clearly explains and analyze how private equity and venture capital functions as a whole. Over the course, i was provided with a deep understanding of the mechanism underpinning the creation and development of a firm and the financial support it can get from the financial system through venture capital investment. In addition, i learned how the different vehicles behave in markets such as Europe, US and UK. Moreover, i had the chance to discover the legal issues and taxation, and what are the tasks that managers have in a whole cycle of the PE investment, from fundraising to exit. Finally, i learned about company valuation methods depending on the situation of the venture backed company.