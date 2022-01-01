Duke University
Private equity is important to learn about if you want to pursue an investment career, if you work in a corporate treasury role, or if you are interested in its role in our economy. Private equity is an investment in a private company made by an investment company, often with a high amount of debt. The idea is to improve the performance of the business and then sell it to the public or to another company. It can be a way to help struggling companies improve their performance, help a family business reorganize after the death of a founder, or allow a company's owners to sell some of their stake in the company.
Career opportunities that may arise from learning private equity are mostly in the financial services industry. Occupations using private equity include accounting, investment management, financial analysis, and corporate finance. Business owners may want to know if private equity is the right alternative for their company. Some people working in public policy may also be interested in learning about private equity, venture capital, and other forms of corporate funding because of the effects they can have on the economy. Entrepreneurs and others interested in entrepreneurial finance may want to learn about private equity as an option for startup funding or for later rounds of financing.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn about private equity in different ways based on your experience and your reason for learning about it. For example, you might want to know how to account for private equity and value a business that is backed with it. Or you could want to learn how it compares to other forms of startup funding and corporate finance. You may be involved in seeking private equity for your business and want to learn more about how to negotiate with investors. Courses include video lectures, readings, class discussions, and exercises to challenge your knowledge. Some lead to Professional Certificates or Specializations, too.