The course aims at providing knowledge and experience to entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs generally start with a mission, a new idea that they want to bring to the world. If the idea is original, it is probably not expected by the market, which has to be educated. This is a very costly experience. Entrepreneurs need to gather capital at the start of the journey. They need to articulate clear plans, define objectives and resources and raise money accordingly. They also need to manage cash for two reasons: i) because the better it is managed, the less you need to raise with outsiders; ii) because generation of cash flow is the pillar of the valuation of the company. And we should add that the practical reason why a company gets bankrupted is because it runs out of cash..
How to finance your venture ?École Polytechnique
About this Course
Offered by
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
HOW TO READ A BALANCE SHEET
Welcome! This first week will help you understanding the different types of financial documents and the information each contains with one goal in mind: make more informed decisions about your venture.
VALUE CREATION AND CASH FLOW
In this module you will learn: How does your venture create wealth? What is a business plan? What is wealth? What are the main financial metrics of wealth creation? How does your venture create cash? What is the Burn rate? Why should you finance your venture through equity? And why not debt?
GROWTH AND MARKET POWER
Understand that growth and size do influence market power and cash flows/profits as a consequence
THE ENTREPRENEUR AND THE FINANCIERS
Understand the details of the relation between the entrepreneur and the financier, private equity in the first stages, then the public market at the time of the IPO. Understand the expectations, the documentation and the basis of price discovery
Reviews
- 5 stars60%
- 4 stars22.50%
- 3 stars10%
- 2 stars2.50%
- 1 star5%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW TO FINANCE YOUR VENTURE ?
Excellent course, which delivers very well it's Idea.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.