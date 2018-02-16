About this Course

3,353 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

HOW TO READ A BALANCE SHEET

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

VALUE CREATION AND CASH FLOW

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

GROWTH AND MARKET POWER

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

THE ENTREPRENEUR AND THE FINANCIERS

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW TO FINANCE YOUR VENTURE ?

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder