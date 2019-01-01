Philippe Tibi is professor of economics at Ecole Polytechnique (Paris) and visiting professor at UIBE Beijing. In addition to teaching, he has spent over 25 years in investment banking (technology and capital markets), notably as country head for UBS in France. Philippe founded Pergamon Campus, Ecole d’économie pour dirigeants, in 2013. He is also a director of Xerys, a private equity firm in Paris. Philippe graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and ParisTech Telecom. He holds a Master in Political science ( Pantheon-Sorbonne ).