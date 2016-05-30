About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Venture Capital
  • Finance
  • Customer
  • Entrepreneurship
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of London

London Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction: Why this course?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 5 readings
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Why taking venture capital is a bad idea

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 109 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Matchmaker models

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Pay-in-advance models

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Subscription models

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

