Free
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Product Design, User Experience, Problem Solving, Human Computer Interaction, Design and Product, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Product Development
4.4
(90 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Sydney
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Creativity, User Experience Design, Business Strategy, Design and Product, Problem Solving, Sales, Business Psychology, Strategy, Modeling
4.6
(845 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Emory University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Analysis, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Exploratory Data Analysis, Financial Analysis, Forecasting, General Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Probability & Statistics, Regression Analysis, Research and Design, Statistical Analysis, Strategy and Operations
4.2
(413 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Analytics, General Statistics, Market Analysis, Experiment, Analysis, Strategy, Regression, Brand Management, Market (Economics), Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Regression Analysis, Brand, Big Data, Stock
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Data Analysis, Product Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(4.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks