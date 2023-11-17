Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a comprehensive course that explores various aspects of CRM, from data-driven strategies to customer segmentation and loyalty programs. The course is designed in three stages, each building upon the previous one, and includes self-paced learning with pre-recorded video lectures, exercises, and interactive quizzes. Real-world case studies and problem-solving exercises are introduced in the Intermediate and Advanced stages to simulate real CRM challenges.
Learners will be able to assess the changing landscape of CRM, identifying key trends and future directions that can impact business strategies.
Learners will be able to create customer-focused plans that cater to diverse customer needs, enhancing satisfaction and building strong relationships
Students leverage data for valuable customer insights, enhancing satisfaction and effective relationship management.
Students apply CRM principles for customer segmentation, loyalty programs, optimized sales, driving retention, and enhancing business performance.
There is 1 module in this course
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a comprehensive course designed to empower sales and marketing professionals, customer service representatives, business owners, CRM specialists, managers, analysts, product managers, IT professionals, and business/marketing students with the skills and insights needed to excel in today's competitive business landscape. This three-stage course progresses from fundamental principles to advanced strategies, guiding learners through the realms of data-driven decision-making, customer segmentation, and loyalty programs.
27 videos2 readings8 quizzes1 assignment
