Customer Relationship Management
Customer Relationship Management

Taught in English

6,229 already enrolled

Julian Jenkins

Instructor: Julian Jenkins

4.6

(58 reviews)

Beginner level

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Learners will be able to assess the changing landscape of CRM, identifying key trends and future directions that can impact business strategies.

  • Learners will be able to create customer-focused plans that cater to diverse customer needs, enhancing satisfaction and building strong relationships

  • Students leverage data for valuable customer insights, enhancing satisfaction and effective relationship management.

  • Students apply CRM principles for customer segmentation, loyalty programs, optimized sales, driving retention, and enhancing business performance.

Assessments

8 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a comprehensive course designed to empower sales and marketing professionals, customer service representatives, business owners, CRM specialists, managers, analysts, product managers, IT professionals, and business/marketing students with the skills and insights needed to excel in today's competitive business landscape. This three-stage course progresses from fundamental principles to advanced strategies, guiding learners through the realms of data-driven decision-making, customer segmentation, and loyalty programs.

27 videos2 readings8 quizzes1 assignment

4.8 (24 ratings)
2 Courses12,725 learners

Starweaver

