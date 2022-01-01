University of Pennsylvania
Performance management is an ongoing process that managers use to communicate with their employees and make sure they are getting the best from them. This is used across all areas of business and can be implemented with every employee. As a manager or supervisor, you should be observing your employees to be able to identify their strongest skills and use that to help improve your business.
It's important to learn about performance management to gain skills that will help your employees meet set goals. You will learn about communication methods and how to create an organized work culture. By learning about performance management, you will also know how to use tools in order to conduct a performance review with your employees. With this, you will learn how to create development plans so that your employees have a clear understanding of what they need to improve on and how they will achieve it. It will also help you build a special work culture that works around your business's values and helps retain your employees. Performance management will also help you learn how to give and receive feedback as well as give appraisals.
Typical careers that use performance management include human resources or managerial roles. In these careers, you'll work with many types of people and understand how to better their work performance. In a human resources career, you will use skills in the recruiting and interview process to implement some performance management in order to see if that person is the right fit for that job. In a management position, you'll use performance management on a daily basis to analyze and work with your employees. This will be important when implementing changes and when developing their full potential.