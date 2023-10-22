Starweaver
Management Skills for New Managers
Management Skills for New Managers

Taught in English

2,003 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Catherine Mattice

Instructor: Catherine Mattice

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Overcome obstacles in delegation using the GROW Model.

  • Understand and navigate complex human communication dynamics.

  • Bust performance management myths and build high-performing teams.

  • Deliver a stellar onboarding experience and advocate for the team's success.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

The course covers various aspects of successful management, including leadership styles, communication strategies, delegation techniques, performance management, and fostering a healthy work environment. Participants will gain insights into emotional intelligence, trust-building, conflict resolution, active listening, intercultural communication, and more. Participants will enhance their management capabilities, boost team morale, and drive overall success.

What's included

21 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Catherine Mattice
2 Courses2,582 learners

Offered by

