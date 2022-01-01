University of Michigan
People management is a branch of human resources that examines the behavior of people at work and how it affects the organization. It encompasses talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, and training. The core of people management is the ability to communicate with others effectively, which ultimately increases the productivity and efficacy of a group.
Learning people management skills improves your ability to work with other people. This may be in a leadership role or as a team member. You can use many of these skills, like empathy, conflict resolution, and negotiation outside of the workplace.
When you learn principles of people management, you gain important skills, including empathy, negotiation, conflict management, and leadership skills. By understanding key principles of human behavior, you're able to choose the right people for specific teams, communicate with transparency, and build trust with your employees and co-workers. These skills also apply to situations outside of a work environment, and you can use them when interacting with anyone—especially in challenging or difficult conditions.
Typical careers that use people management include human resources jobs like HR manager, benefits administrator, and training coordinator. However, people management skills also factor into other jobs. Anyone who interacts with the public, like teachers, retail workers, and customer service representatives can use people management skills in their daily work. Anyone who oversees or leads other people, such as supervisors and team leaders, also uses people management skills in their roles.
Studying people management is right for you if it aligns with your career goals and interests. For example, learning people management skills is a foundation for individuals considering management positions or team leader roles. It's helpful for those who want to develop specific skills like active listening or negotiation too. Learning about people management is also an interesting activity for people who want to understand their own behavior as well as their colleagues.