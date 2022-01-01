About this Specialization

Become an adaptable leader, ready to face the challenges of the disrupted workplace. This Specialization will equip you with the skills to lead and navigate the ever-changing global environment we now work in. Through four themed courses you will: learn how to motivate staff with meaningful work (Become a Meaning Maker); better enable your organization to deliver on its strategic objectives (Know Your Organisation); harness your team’s diversity and use teamwork to innovate and increase your organization’s output (Know Your People), and strengthen your personal leadership skills (Adapt Your Leadership Style).
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Organisational design: Know your organisation

Organisational behaviour: Know your people

Adapt your leadership style

Visionary leadership, identity & motivation: Become a meaning maker

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
