Organizational structure refers to the formal manner in which an entity is arranged. A company, for example, will develop an organizational structure to put its various work areas into complementary parts. An organizational structure helps to define the working parts of the organization and to also give these areas a level or rank within the organization.
In an organizational structure, each worker's position is identified by the function it serves in the greater organization, as well as how reporting levels are defined for each part. When a company becomes formally organized, the structure usually includes the reporting relationships between the executives and directors with the managers and employees.
It's important to learn that organizational structure is a critical component to have in place as an organization grows. The larger the organization, the more complex the organizational structure will likely be. You'll learn about organizational leadership and talent alignment, corporate culture and change management, and benchmarking and innovation strategies.
Massive global companies, with thousands of employees around the world, have dedicated staff members that work on organizational structure. These people in these positions deal with projects like employee allocation, supervision and coordination, and how employees view the organization.
A career move into organizational structure can give you varied work opportunities in human resources management, business operations, and innovation strategy. Some of these jobs are outsourced to top consulting firms, but other companies and organizations build their own internal teams.
As you work toward these organizational structure opportunities, you can use your background in software analysis, business strategy, and behavioral management as inroads to these positions.
There’s a lot to discover about organizational structure topics when you take online courses, such as organizational psychology, behavioral management, and organizational alignment. These are the areas in which corporations need talent to help them get better at organizational structure.
By taking online courses in organizational structure, you'll learn a firm foundation of how people work, how companies use their talents effectively, and what it takes to keep the entire organization structured efficiently.