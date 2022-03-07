- DEI Strategy
Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialization
Build Discrimination Free Environments. Master an approach to understanding critical concepts for launching and strengthening DE&I initiatives.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The hands-on projects for this specialization will allow learners to practice DE&I tools and best practices taught by offering them an opportunity to develop and implement DE&I strategies within their organizational programming. These projects are designed to provide emerging DE&I Practitioners with a chance to launch and/or grow their DE&I deliverables that connect to the unique cultural realities that exist in their workplaces. At the conclusion of the specialization, learners will have developed a portfolio of DE&I-related work products and assessments which is expected to include feedback from their DE&I peers, co-workers, and supervisors.
A fundamental understanding of DE&I programming.
Defining Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Organizations
Defining Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations is the first course of a four-course series. This course introduces the core definitions of diversity, equity, and inclusion and reasons why these efforts can often fail. We will also explore the elements for making the case for diversity and the concept of DE&I maturation where learners can assess their organization’s activities to determine where it may place on the DE&I continuum.
Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I
Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I is the second course of a four-course series and explores the foundational principles of DE&I and how they often impact decision-making within organizations. While these concepts are common, this course presents them through the unique lens of an equal opportunity professional with experience resolving complaints of discrimination and delivering DE&I programming to influence organizational culture and policy.
Best Practices in Planning DE&I Interventions
Best practices in Planning DE&I Interventions presents a “how-to,” step-by-step approach to planning around and executing diversity initiatives. From recruitment, retention, and training, this module addresses issues such as what do you do when your organization is not ready for DE&I, to how to turn principle concepts of DE&I into practical application and desired deliverables.
Assessing Cultural Climate
Assessment is an integral part of any strategic effort. This course provides a familiarization of assessment practices and provides learners with various traditional and nontraditional methods of measurement to assist in making informed improvements to their DE&I initiatives. You will also expand your knowledge in creating bias-free and inclusive evaluation tools with special emphasis placed on assessing organizational climate and culture.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
