About this Specialization

Many courses in the diversity, equity and inclusion field acquaint the learner with definitions and concepts that are commonly shared in the field but not much strategy to implement such efforts. The Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODE&I) specialization introduces concepts and strategies that foster greater DE&I effectiveness across organizational planning, programming, training and assessment. The goal of this course is to offer emerging DE&I Practitioners tools, best practices, and strategies to best position and launch successful DE&I efforts regardless of where their organizations are on the DE&I continuum. Through the lens of an equal opportunity professional and the use of current events, learners can expect to explore the essential components of DE&I excellence and how to manage the shifting attitude towards social justice and the multiple dimensions of difference within their workforce.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Defining Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Organizations

Course2

Course 2

Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I

Course3

Course 3

Best Practices in Planning DE&I Interventions

Course4

Course 4

Assessing Cultural Climate

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

