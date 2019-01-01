Dr. Richard Anthony Baker’s career in diversity and equal opportunity spans more than 20 years. Before assuming the Executive Director for Institutional Equity, EO/AA, and Title IX Coordinator for Rice University, Dr. Baker served in the chief equity compliance role for the third and fourth largest university systems in Texas. Dr. Baker is responsible for implementing the University’s anti-discrimination and diversity management efforts including recruitment and retention of diverse employees. Dr. Baker has provided prevention and training for thousands of employees and students including nearly 4000 police officers. In addition to those responsibilities, Dr. Baker is the President of the Board for the American Association for Access, Equity, and Diversity (AAAED) the oldest operating association of professionals in the equal opportunity profession.