Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I is the second course of a four-course series and explores the foundational principles of DE&I and how they often impact decision-making within organizations. While these concepts are common, this course presents them through the unique lens of an equal opportunity professional with experience resolving complaints of discrimination and delivering DE&I programming to influence organizational culture and policy.
This course is part of the Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialization
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I
Ists, Isms, and Discrimination
Defining Equal Opportunity and Protected Class
Exploring Bias and Cultural Competence
About the Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialization
Many courses in the diversity, equity and inclusion field acquaint the learner with definitions and concepts that are commonly shared in the field but not much strategy to implement such efforts. The Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODE&I) specialization introduces concepts and strategies that foster greater DE&I effectiveness across organizational planning, programming, training and assessment. The goal of this course is to offer emerging DE&I Practitioners tools, best practices, and strategies to best position and launch successful DE&I efforts regardless of where their organizations are on the DE&I continuum. Through the lens of an equal opportunity professional and the use of current events, learners can expect to explore the essential components of DE&I excellence and how to manage the shifting attitude towards social justice and the multiple dimensions of difference within their workforce.
