Key Concepts in Organizational DE&I is the second course of a four-course series and explores the foundational principles of DE&I and how they often impact decision-making within organizations. While these concepts are common, this course presents them through the unique lens of an equal opportunity professional with experience resolving complaints of discrimination and delivering DE&I programming to influence organizational culture and policy.
By the end of this course, you will able to:
1. Demonstrate the ability to link the foundational principles of DEI (equal opportunity, bias, power, privilege and other key concepts) and use awareness exercises to change behavior within your organization.
2. Identify the difference between ist (such as racist or sexist), phobias (such as Xenophobia), bias, and other forms of discriminatory thinking from discriminatory behavior.
3. Describe ways that you and your employees can use cultural competence as a way to address and limit the impact of bias, prejudice and stereotypes on organizational decision making.
4. Describe the essential elements of systemic discrimination and how different forms of power and privilege must be managed to create inclusive organizations....
By Andrew S
Apr 28, 2022
The concepts learned are timely and immediately applicable. Dr. Baker is a knowledgeable and open source of information. Highly recommend the course.
By TYRONE H
Apr 24, 2022
Great Course
By Anusha P
May 24, 2022
It is definitely well structured but not an intermediate course in any sense. everything is fairly basic, but helps get you thinking along the right lines of DE&I strategy.