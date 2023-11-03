Rice University
조직적 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 핵심 개념
Rice University

조직적 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 핵심 개념

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

조직적 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 핵심 개념은 총 4강으로 구성된 시리즈 중 두 번째 강좌로, 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 기본 원칙과 이러한 원칙이 조직 내 의사 결정에 미치는 영향을 살펴봅니다. 개념 자체는 일반적이지만, 이 과정에서는 차별에 대한 불만을 해결하고 조직 문화와 정책에 영향을 미치는 다양성, 형평성 및 포용성 프로그램을 제공한 경험이 있는 기회 균등 전문가의 고유한 시각을 통해 이러한 개념을 설명합니다.

What's included

1 video3 readings

What's included

1 video1 quiz1 discussion prompt

What's included

1 video1 quiz1 discussion prompt

What's included

1 video1 quiz1 discussion prompt

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review4 discussion prompts

Instructor

Richard Anthony Baker, J.D., M.P.A, Ph.D.
Rice University
6 Courses7,555 learners

Offered by

Rice University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions