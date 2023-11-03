Rice University
조직 내에서 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 정의
Rice University

조직 내에서 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 정의

Taught in Korean

Course

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

4부의 첫 강좌는 조직 내에서 추구하는 다양성, 형평성, 포용성입니다. 이 과정에서는 다양성, 형평성, 포용성의 핵심적 정의와 이러한 노력이 실패하는 경우가 많은 이유에 대해 설명합니다. 또한, 다양성을 주장하기 위한 요소, 다양성, 형평성 및 포용성 성숙의 개념에 대해 살펴볼 것입니다. 학습자 여러분께서는 자신의 조직 활동을 평가하여 다양성, 형평성, 포용성이 어느 수준인지 확인할 수 있습니다.

Instructor

Richard Anthony Baker, J.D., M.P.A, Ph.D.
Rice University
Rice University

Rice University

