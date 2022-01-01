Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
Organizational development uses evidence-based and structured interventions to help organizations evolve and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their systems and processes. By using organizational analysis techniques to identify areas of weakness and find potential solutions, organizations can manage change while staying focused on long-term goals. Organizational development is an important strategic management priority as it gives an organization the adaptability needed to flourish in today’s complex world.
Organizational development is influenced by social psychology and operates with the understanding that the roles and divisions of organizational structure impact worker behavior and motivation. By taking a humanistic approach to change management, organizational development seeks to increase workforce satisfaction and commitment while addressing the possible discomfort and conflict that can arise when organizational culture is disrupted by technical innovations, restructuring, or the effects of globalization.
As organizational structures are continually evolving, the proactive approach of organizational development benefits those in managerial and executive roles by helping to get buy-in from employees for necessary changes. Human resource management also utilizes organizational development skills like performance appraisals and diversity interventions.
Oftentimes, organizations hire outside consultants to examine and analyze their business with a fresh perspective. These management consultants can use organizational development skills to revitalize a company by assessing and recommending changes in its management of human resources, finances, technical infrastructures, and strategic goals. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they earn a median salary of $85,260 per year, and their overall job growth outlook is much faster than average due to needed efficiency in many industries, especially healthcare and information technology.
Yes! Whether you are seeking to improve an organization you are already a part of or looking to start a new career, Coursera has a wide range of online courses and Specializations on organizational development to choose from, including related topics on organizational analysis and change management.
With courses from top-ranked institutions such as Stanford University, Macquarie University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education for the convenience of learning online. And, with virtual office hours and collaborative group projects, you’ll be able to practice the interpersonal skills that are so necessary to successful organizational development.
Experience working within a team, skills in analyzing data, and any experience in the business world would help you as you begin to learn organizational development. Pursuing or having a college degree in business, economics, finance, or psychology also gives you a firm footing for learning organizational development. However, having a high school diploma is definitely enough educational background to begin learning organizational development.
People who are analytical thinkers, inquisitive, and enjoy science-based approaches to making changes and solving problems are generally well suited for roles in organizational development. They also appreciate structure and controlled processes, since organizational development is not based on guessing but on testing processes to see if the outcomes support making a change or intervention. People in organizational development roles should also have good people skills, including patience, effective communication skills, and negotiation skills, since roles in this field require working with heads of organizations or departments and employees as well as considering customer satisfaction.
Learning organizational development may be right for you if you're interested in keeping up with innovations in IT as it relates to how businesses function. If you already have a role in human resources or are the head of a department within an organization, learning organizational development may help you succeed in your job duties as well as help you make improvements within your organization. While each company has unique goals for organizational development, if you're interested in or have a need to improve an organization's competitiveness, profits, profit margins, agility, market share, or cultural and moral values, then learning organizational development may be right for you. Entry-level work in organizational development can require long hours and working your way up to better positions within a company, but if you're prepared for that or want to offer your services as an independent consultant, learning organizational development may be right for you.