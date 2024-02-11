HRCI
Learning and Development
HRCI

Learning and Development

This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brad Boyson
Rachel Landers

Instructors: Brad Boyson

14,567 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(257 reviews)

|

96%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to create and deliver effective trainings in your organization

  • How to evaluate key metrics that will demonstrate training outcomes and results

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(257 reviews)

|

96%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Leadership and Management expertise

This course is part of the HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from HRCI
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn about career lifecycles and how to structure a career development plan for an employee. You will also learn how to plan training and development for your organization.

What's included

16 videos4 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

In the second week, you will learn about different learning models used in instructional design, including ADDIE, KSA, Bloom’s Taxonomy, and the Kirkpatrick Model, and how these apply to an organization’s training efforts. You will also discover different types of trainings that can be used and the best situations to use them. You’ll end the week by learning about adult learning and learning styles.

What's included

17 videos2 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts

This week is focused on different training delivery methods and how to evaluate the outcomes of these training to ensure their effectiveness. You’ll learn how to adjust the delivery of training and development based on the results of these evaluations.

What's included

17 videos4 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts

This week you will learn about training compliance and the necessity of employees completing mandatory training. You will also apply all you have learned in this course by designing a training experience based on a real-world scenario.

What's included

5 videos4 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.6 (78 ratings)
Brad Boyson
HRCI
5 Courses51,671 learners

Offered by

HRCI

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 257

4.7

257 reviews

  • 5 stars

    80.54%

  • 4 stars

    14.39%

  • 3 stars

    3.50%

  • 2 stars

    1.16%

  • 1 star

    0.38%

FY
5

Reviewed on Feb 10, 2024

HD
5

Reviewed on Nov 12, 2023

MS
4

Reviewed on Mar 15, 2024

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions