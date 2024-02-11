This course presents an overview of best practices for creating effective training in your organization. You will learn different methods of identifying training needs and delivering training. You will also learn how to evaluate the effectiveness of training programs.
Learning and Development
This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
14,567 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(257 reviews)
96%
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to create and deliver effective trainings in your organization
How to evaluate key metrics that will demonstrate training outcomes and results
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
16 assignments
Course
(257 reviews)
96%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Leadership and Management expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from HRCI
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week, you will learn about career lifecycles and how to structure a career development plan for an employee. You will also learn how to plan training and development for your organization.
What's included
16 videos4 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts
In the second week, you will learn about different learning models used in instructional design, including ADDIE, KSA, Bloom’s Taxonomy, and the Kirkpatrick Model, and how these apply to an organization’s training efforts. You will also discover different types of trainings that can be used and the best situations to use them. You’ll end the week by learning about adult learning and learning styles.
What's included
17 videos2 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts
This week is focused on different training delivery methods and how to evaluate the outcomes of these training to ensure their effectiveness. You’ll learn how to adjust the delivery of training and development based on the results of these evaluations.
What's included
17 videos4 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts
This week you will learn about training compliance and the necessity of employees completing mandatory training. You will also apply all you have learned in this course by designing a training experience based on a real-world scenario.
What's included
5 videos4 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 257
257 reviews
- 5 stars
80.54%
- 4 stars
14.39%
- 3 stars
3.50%
- 2 stars
1.16%
- 1 star
0.38%
Reviewed on Feb 10, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 12, 2023
Reviewed on Mar 15, 2024
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.