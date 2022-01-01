West Virginia University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Recruitment, Organizational Development, Strategy and Operations, Internality, Leadership, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Strategy, Market (Economics), Leadership and Management, Business Psychology
4.6
(78 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Leeds
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Human Resources, Communication, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Human Learning, Business Psychology
4.7
(18 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Strategy, Leadership, Research and Design, Sales, Communication, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources
4.8
(68 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Business Writing, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Sales, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Writing
4.6
(31.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Bioinformatics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Accounting, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Training and development is the ongoing process of educating employees to provide them with the skills they need for their job while also preparing them for the company’s future. It is usually the responsibility of the Human Resources (HR) department to guide employee development, from initial training during the onboarding process to continued education and skill enhancement throughout their career.
Training and development is important to learn because it enables organizations to be innovative and stay competitive, as it helps them keep up with changing technologies and evolving industry standards. Online learning is increasingly leveraged to this end, as it has made employee education more accessible than ever. Comprehensive training and development programs can also help companies attract better talent by offering an engaging environment that values their career and personal growth.
Professionals with a talent for teaching may have career opportunities as training and development specialists, helping employees learn new skills that they can apply on the job. Even in cases where online learning tools can help make training easier, employees still need guidance to select the right courses to meet their job requirements as well as assistance and motivation in completing these programs.
Human Resources (HR) managers oversee the planning and coordination of the training and development programs in their organization, among other responsibilities. From preliminary onboarding all the way to leadership development, they oversee the continued education of all personnel. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they make a median salary of $116,720 per year, and their job growth is expected to be faster than average for all occupations.
Yes! Coursera offers a wide range of online courses and Specializations in training and development, as well as associated topics like e-Learning, learning to teach, and managing talent. In April 2020, Forbes ranked Coursera’s online learning platform the “Best for Academics,” and it enables you to learn about training and development from top-ranked institutions like the University of Minnesota, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of New South Wales, Sydney, and the Commonwealth Education Trust.
With flexible course schedules, virtual office hours, and group collaboration projects, you’ll be able to have the interactive experiences with faculty and students that are so important to learning. And best of all, you’ll be doing the same coursework and earning the same credits as on-campus alternatives, but at a substantially lower tuition.
Before learning training and development, a background in fields or areas of study like psychology, human resources, communications, education, and business can be beneficial. Coursework or work experience in computer science or information technology can also help, especially in today's world when so much of the workplace has gone digital. Experience working in an office or for a corporation can help you better understand why training and development is such an important part of the business world. Any sort of experience teaching or instructing others, even if you have worked with children, can also help you when studying training and development.
Working in a role in training and development requires you to be a people person. You'll need good interpersonal and communication skills because you'll spend your days working with a company's employees. This entails working one-on-one with personnel and providing presentations for large groups. Ultimately, you'll need to have the right communication skills to get your message across. You'll also need good critical thinking skills so you can identify the needs of the company you work for and its employees and find ways to address them. That means you'll need to be confident in the decisions you make as well. Being organized is also an important part of the job, as is having a positive attitude.
Training and development may be right for you if you want a career that allows you to motivate people and help them better themselves at work, while also helping companies reach their goals. You must enjoy working in a corporate environment, where you'll likely have your own office and work regular nine-to-five hours. If you work for a company with multiple locations, you may be required to travel to other branches, as well as attend conferences. Ultimately, if you're a people person who enjoys helping others, training and development may be the right line of study and eventual career path for you.