This course sets out to provide an understanding of theories of learning and development and how these theories relate to educational technology. It has two components. The first is theoretical, in which we attempt to develop an overall frame of reference, locating approaches to the psychology of learning in terms of large paradigm shifts, from ‘behaviorism’ to ‘brain developmentalism’ to ‘social cognitivism’. The second component is practical, in which we will use these theoretical concepts to ‘parse’ a technology-mediated learning environment for its underlying presuppositions.
Learning, Knowledge, and Human DevelopmentUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COURSE ORIENTATION + Foundations of Educational Psychology
This course sets out to provide an introduction to educational psychology. It includes a variety of voices and perspectives from the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Mary Kalantzis and Bill Cope offer a historical and conceptual overview of the field, classified broadly under the terms "behaviorism," "brain developmentalism," and "social cognitivism." This is followed by four quite different practical examples of educational psychology at work. Dorothy Espelage discusses her work on the social and emotional conditions of learning in her research into bullying at school. Denice Hood gives an example of the application of psychology to educational counseling. George Reese speaks about "productive struggle" in learning. And finally, Joe Robinson-Cimpian discusses the application of quantitative psychology to analyze test results for the purposes of school and curricular placement.
Brain Developmentalism and Social Cognitivism
In this module, we explore the main theories and theorists in approaches to educational psychology that we call "brain developmentalism" and "social cognitivism."
Social and Emotional Conditions of Learning and Student Development
This module and the following one present four leading educational psychologists from the University of Illinois demonstrating the range of applications of educational psychology. In this module, Dorothy Espelage explores the socio-emotional conditions of learning, with a particular focus on her research into bullying. Then, Denice Hood discusses student development.
Productive Struggle in Learning and Quantitative Psychology
Two more, quite varied applications of educational psychology: George Reese discusses productive struggle, and Joe Robinson-Cimpian the application of quantitative educational psychology at a systems level.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.01%
- 4 stars21.12%
- 3 stars3.52%
- 2 stars3.52%
- 1 star2.81%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARNING, KNOWLEDGE, AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
It was great experience during this course.Cousera has helped me alot to explore my thoughts and help me grow forward in my life.
Muy útil de cara a la formación de profesorado de idiomas.
I feel fortunate for being a part of this beautiful learning. Thanks for all the support.
Great course which enhances your learning skills and develop mind to think something extraordinary.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.