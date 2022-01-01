Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Human Resources, Research and Design, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communication, Business Analysis, Leadership Development, Sales
4.7
(228 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algorithms, Back-End Web Development, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Graphics Software, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Human Resources, Influencing, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, People Development, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Teaching, Theoretical Computer Science, Visual Design, Web Development
4.7
(108 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, User Experience, Business Psychology, Education, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, People Development, Human Learning, Human Resources
4.6
(598 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Resilience, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, People Development, Human Learning, Human Resources, Business Psychology
4.7
(41 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks