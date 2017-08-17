About this Course

19,077 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,858 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Leadership Challenges of the 21st Century

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 103 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Bias of Consciousness

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Contested Discourse

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Strategic Diversity Planning

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 100 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING FOR EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN HIGHER EDUCATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder