This course is open to professionals interested in learning more about leadership in higher education for a changing demographic or interested in developing their own leadership skills. The very idea that individuals can be taught to lead is not without its skeptics. Reasonable people, even some scholars in the field, point to the important traits, skills, and attributes that are observed in many visible leaders and contend that certain qualities necessary for effective leadership are not easily transmitted. To accept this premise and conclude that some people are born as natural leaders and others cannot be expected to lead at all is to make a mistake at the other end of the logical spectrum. We believe that leadership can be taught as long as it is concurrently nurtured, that most people possess a constellation of strengths around which they can construct their own leadership philosophy and approach, and that leadership development programming—if done well—can be transformative for organizers and participants.
Leadership Challenges of the 21st Century
The system of higher education has grown from a complex history and evolving mission to serve the public good. Higher education leaders and administrators should reflect upon and consider this history and its implications for equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts on campus. This module will help you to recognize historical narratives and present day consequences on campus, from the way students are admitted to the buildings on campus.
Bias of Consciousness
Higher education institutions have been shaped through a history of exclusion. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Women's Colleges, and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) are a few examples of these institutions. This module will help you to understand the various structures, schools, and organizations that have developed as a result of historical exclusion and the role each plays in equity, diversity, and inclusion on campuses across the United States.
Contested Discourse
Social discourse is intertwined with modern issues faced by students on campus. Student movements develop in response to contested discourse and seek to change not only tensions on campus, but address social inequities as well. This module will provide background on contested discourse as well as highlight several student movements addressing contemporary campus issues.
Strategic Diversity Planning
This was a useful introductory course. It could be improved by adding current research, current stories, and current changes in policy and practice.
This is an excellent course. I have learned a lot about this subject and will be able to apply it as we are beginning a review at the College where I am an instructor.
Fantastic course. Eye opening and succinct. Can’t ask for a better length of class lectures and work for a certification. I can’t wait to add this to my profile! Thanks!
Very interesting course and easy to follow. Sometimes a bit slow, since I suppose it's how the professor feels comfortable in front of the camera. Thanks for making this available to the world!
