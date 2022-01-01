About this Specialization

3,363 recent views
This specialization is for professionals who have heard the buzz around machine learning and want to apply machine learning to data analysis and automation. Whether finance, medicine, engineering, business or other domains, this specialization will set you up to define, train, and maintain a successful machine learning application. After completing all four courses, you will have gone through the entire process of building a machine learning project. You will be able to clearly define a machine learning problem, identify appropriate data, train a classification algorithm, improve your results, and deploy it in the real world. You will also be able to anticipate and mitigate common pitfalls in applied machine learning.
