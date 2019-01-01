Profile

Anna Koop

Senior Scientific Advisor

    Bio

    Anna is Senior Scientific Advisor at the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), working to nurture productive relationships between industry and academia. Anna, whose research mainly focused on reinforcement learning, received her Master’s in Computing Science under the supervision of Dr. Richard Sutton, one of the field’s pioneers, and she is currently a PhD candidate working to develop algorithms for real-time learning in dynamic environments. Passionate about making science accessible for all, Anna has developed and taught a wide range of computing science classes through the University of Alberta.

    Courses

    Machine Learning Algorithms: Supervised Learning Tip to Tail

    Data for Machine Learning

    Introduction to Applied Machine Learning

    Optimizing Machine Learning Performance

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder