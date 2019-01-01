Anna is Senior Scientific Advisor at the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), working to nurture productive relationships between industry and academia. Anna, whose research mainly focused on reinforcement learning, received her Master’s in Computing Science under the supervision of Dr. Richard Sutton, one of the field’s pioneers, and she is currently a PhD candidate working to develop algorithms for real-time learning in dynamic environments. Passionate about making science accessible for all, Anna has developed and taught a wide range of computing science classes through the University of Alberta.