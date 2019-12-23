About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Analysis
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Computer Programming
  • Linear Algebra
Offered by

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

What Does Good Data look like?

11 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Preparing your Data for Machine Learning Success

11 videos (Total 61 min)
Week 3

Feature Engineering for MORE Fun & Profit

8 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 4

Bad Data

About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization

Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World

